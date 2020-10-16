Advertisement

Late Night in the Phog announced as virtual event this year

In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, rapper Snoop Dogg performs for the Allen Fieldhouse crowd during Late Night in the Phog, Kansas' annual NCAA college basketball kickoff at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (Nick Krug/The Lawrence Journal-World via AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas will move Late Night in the Phog to a virtual format for the 2020-21 season.

The virtual event will take place Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+, KUAthletics and Facebook Live.

Skits from both the men’s and women’s basketball team, video highlights, coach and student-athlete introductions, and scrimmages will be featured.

Traditionally, fans attending the game make donations to a local food bank and the athletic department is asking fans to keep that tradition going by making an online donation to Just Food or a charity of their choice.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

