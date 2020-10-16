Advertisement

Local hospitals seeing highest COVID19 hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

COVID hospitalization numbers
Hospitals and COVID
Hospitals and COVID(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

More patients are being treated for COVID 19 in Sedgwick County. Health officer Dr. Garold Minns said Thursday hospitalization numbers are at an all-time high.

“Bottom line is the frequency of the disease is gradually creeping up. I assume part of that’s from opening the schools and trying to keep them open. We’ve had some sports teams that have come down with it so, I don’t know, the way the numbers are going this is probably not the time to stop what we’re doing,” said Dr. Minns.

He says some of those patients are from other counties.

Dr. Rex Degner, the Chief Medical Officer at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, says on top of their normal patients, several COVID patients are making them feel very busy right now.

“There were times last weekend we were near capacity," said Dr. Degner.

He says it’s not a ventilator or supplies issue, but a staffing issue.

He says they have had to talk about pushing new patients to other hospitals, if necessary.

If that happens, it could lead to larger hospitals getting COVID patients from out of county.

Dr. Degner says some patients are from smaller counties that may have less social distancing and mask wearing.

