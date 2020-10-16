Maize pumpkin patch offers alternative to trick-or-treating

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Each Halloween, East Point Church normally hosts a trunk or treat for the entire community. The church provides dinner, inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo and has about 30 cars for trunk-or-treat,

This year, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says because of the pandemic, even trunk-or-treats are high-risk activities, along the traditional trick-or-treating and indoor events.

Youth Director Mercedes Hayes said that’s why her church had to come up with an alternative plan. She called Cedar Creek Farms & Pumpkin Patch where another outdoor, socially-distanced event was held. Now, they’re doing the same for Halloween, and it’s open to the public.

“We’re calling it the Halloween Hootenanny. So, it’s just gonna be a fun thing kiddos can come out and do and trick or treat with us,” said Manager of Operations Breanne Smith.

Smith said the trick-or-treat event will be outdoors and socially distanced. Cedar Creek will use painted hay bales, most of them hundreds of feet apart, as candy stations, and workers will handle all the candy to reduce cross-contamination.

“We want families to be able to come out here and have a good time, and feel safe trick-or-treating so it’s one less thing that’s taken away from them this year,” she said.

