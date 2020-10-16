Man critically hurt in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries Thursday night in south Wichita.

Officers were called to 53rd & S. Broadway around 7:08 p.m. for a crash involving a two-door vehicle and the motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle was heading south on Broadway when it collided with the car as it was turning to go west on 53rd South from Broadway.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was not hurt.

