Newton Public Schools moving to remote, hybrid learning

By Carolina Loera
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As coronavirus cases increase, many Kansas school districts across the state are having to adjust to new learning models.

Starting Monday, Newton Public Schools will be in the orange category of their gating criteria. Students in Pre-k through 6th grade will move to hybrid learning while 7th-12th grade students will go full remote. It’s a move some parents are worried about.

Billy Allen is the father of four students in the Newton school district. He says one of his sons has a medical condition that makes it hard for him to be in front of a computer screen for too long.

“They’re not real bad seizures, but they’re brought on by the computer. They’re brought on by strodes. So, that does kind of concern us," he said.

He and his wife work full-time. With the change in learning models, he says they will have to rely more on their family.

“It’s kind of a stressful time for us, but I think with the help of family, I think we can probably pull through it," he said.

Hutchinson Public Schools could also move to remote learning on Monday for safety reasons. The district said the parents should know by late Friday morning. Parents we spoke with said the safest place for their children is in school.

“The social, emotional health, mental health. We’ve heard lots of counselors say how this is affecting a lot of students, and that’s a big worry for a lot of parents,” said parent Mandy Siedl.

