National Drug Take-Back Day set for Oct. 24

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An opportunity to safely get rid of unused medications comes in a four-hour window from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday (Oct. 24) with the National Drug Take-Back Day. Law-enforcement agencies across Kansas will collect unused medications for safe disposal. You can find the nearest drug take-back location near you here.

The National Drug Take-Back Day is an effort coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency which collects and safely destroys the unused medications. The Kansas Attorney General’s office explained why getting rid of unused or no-longer-needed medication is important.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse," a the Kansas AG’s office said in a news release on National Drug Take-Back Day. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates opioid overdoses kill nearly 130 Americans every day. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, pharmaceutical opioids are a leading cause of drug poisoning deaths in Kansas."

The AG’s office further explained that studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family members and friends, including medications found in home medicine cabinets. Flushing medication down the toilet or throwing it in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards, the AG’s office warned.

“Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “Diversion of opioid painkillers, in particular, can contribute to the misuse of these drugs that has become a serious nationwide problem. Getting leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.”

