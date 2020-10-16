Advertisement

Officer among 2 shot in Lyons, KBI among agencies responding

An police officer is among two people injured in an Oct. 16 shooting in Lyons, Kan.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirms it’s responding to an officer-involved shooting in Lyons. There are reports of two people shot, including an officer.

Several local departments are also in Lyons, including the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and sheriff’s departments from neighboring counties. Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to confirm further information about what happened, the department the injured officer represents, and whether any arrests have been made.

Follow live updates as the KBI and Rice County Sheriff’s Office gather and distribute information for us to pass along.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

