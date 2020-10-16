Sedgwick County to allow bars to stay open until 1 a.m. starting next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County bars, night clubs, and other businesses licensed that mainly sell alcohol for on-site consumption will be allowed to stay open until 1 a.m. starting next week.

Local Health Officer Garold Minns included the details in a new, six-week health order that takes effect at midnight, Thursday, October 22 and expires at midnight on Wednesday, December 9.

“Locally, our case numbers have started increasing but testing has not increased,” said Minns. “I appreciate our community’s diligence in following the recommended healthy behaviors but we need to really stick to them during cold and flu season.”

Bars, night clubs, and other businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption are able to operate at 50 percent of the fire code capacity. These businesses may continue carryout and curbside services past midnight.

The order continues Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Plan which allows groups of up to 15 people that must be located at least six feet away from other groups. Events and business occupancy are not capped at 15 people. Individuals in public gatherings are still required to wear a mask.

The community is asked to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene, as the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.

