Sedgwick County Zoo holding drive to accept donated plants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you have extra plants at your home that you’d like to give away, the Sedgwick County Zoo could be a good place to donate them. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 17), the zoo is holding a plant donation drive. The near-50-year-old zoo will accept tropical plants and perennials in containers 12-inches or larger. Popular options include ferns, selloums and ficus. The zoo said it cannot accept annuals.

“Cacti and succulents will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” the zoo said.

The zoo has a variety of uses for donated plants including in the Tropics, the Downing Gorilla Forest and the KOCH Orangutan and Chimpanzee Habitat. The zoo said it can use large ficus and hibiscus trees in its winter holding barn for perching birds.

“Not all plants may be visible to our Zoo guests but they all play an important role in providing exceptional habitats for our animals, especially birds that can’t stay outside during the colder months,” the Sedgwick County Zoo said.

You can find further information on the Sedgwick County Zoo and its upcoming events on the attraction’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.