Sen. Jerry Moran discusses Supreme Court nomination hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sen. Jerry Moran was in Hillsboro, Kan. on Thursday celebrating broadband development years in the making with local leaders and Telecom TC Wireless. He said he knows that for high-speed internet access is vital for Kansas' future.

“We know there’s a lot of work left to be done. Make sure we all role up our sleeves and get this accomplished. It matters for our schools, our libraries, for our hospitals,” he said.

Moran also discussed the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

“Somebody who is not interested in making the law but is interested in interpreting the law to best of his or her ability as to what was intended, what the words say, and she impressed me in her testimony,” he said.

The senator said he expects a full Senate vote on Judge Barrett’s nomination before the end of the month. Democrats say the process is moving too fast and should wait since the election is near, but Moran defends the process saying President Trump is fulfilling his constitutional responsibility.

“I’ve indicated in the days in which Judge (Merrick) Garland was being considered that he was worthy of a hearing,” he said.

This is true, but Eyewitness News reported in 2016 that Sen. Moran later reversed course after backlash from conservative groups.

He said he’s still reviewing Judge Barrett’s nomination and his biggest disappointment is how political this process has become.

“Wish we had a Senate that was still open-minded about this,” he said.

Sen. Moran said he supports another, smaller stimulus package to aid businesses still feeling the impact and extend the Paycheck Protection Program. He also calls for more testing resources and support for the healthcare system.

