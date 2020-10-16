Wave of Light Remembrance held for babies who died too soon

KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday was Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Bridget’s Cradles, a Wichita-based organization, didn’t let the pandemic stop its annual Wave of Light Remembrance. Families were able to drive through more than 50,000 lights in memory of their who lost babies.

“People are grieving and social isolation is difficult. We still wanted an in-person event that was going to be safe. That’s where we came up with the idea of the drive,” said Co-founder and President, Ashley Opliger.

Bridget’s cradles spent two months planning the remembrance drive. Organizers said in a time when many events are going virtual, they wanted to find a creative way to bring people together.

