4You: Elementary students deliver cards to residents at Derby Health and Rehab

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Students at Park Hill Elementary School made nearly 200 cards for residents at Derby Health and Rehab. Friday, those cards were delivered to the residents. An effort to set up a pen-pal partnership between some of the students and residents of the health and rehab facility is part of a program called “Husky Helpers.”

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies received a shoutout for showing support for a youth football team and answering questions from the players about being in law enforcement. The connection followed a chase last week which caused some concern for the young players.

