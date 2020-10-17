A Different Weather World Sunday; Windy and Colder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says it’ll be a different weather world Sunday here in Kansas, gusty northerly winds will drive temps down into the 40s and lower 50s, 15 to 25 degrees colder than Saturday.

Lows tonight will tumble to near freezing northwest, and into the mid 40s across southeast Kansas under a mostly cloudy sky. Dress for early morning wind chill in the low to mid 30s early Sunday morning due to gust northeast winds around 35 mph.

Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies acoss western Kansas Sunday afternoon with stubborn clouds hanging tough over the east. Gusty northeast winds will stay strong all day long for eastern Kansas but ease-up for the west later in the day. Sunday highs will range from the mid 40s northwest to the upper 40s to loer 50s elsewhere.

It’ll be warmer early next week with temps climbing back into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Parts of eastern Kansas will also see a chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Thursday will bring the peak of the heat for the weeke with highs in the 70s to around 80 dgrees followed by a better chance for rain and strms, once again for eastern Kansas, Thursday evening as another strong cold front plows our way. It’ll be windy and much colder behind the front by week’s end when Friday highs fall back into the 40s and 50s once again.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. SE/NE 15-25; gusty late. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; windy and MUCH colder. NE 20-30; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-15. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 57 Mostly to partly cloudy; mild.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered p.m. showers.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 51 Early showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 58 Increasing clouds, windy; evening showers/storms.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy, windy, colder.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 45 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.