Advertisement

A Different Weather World Sunday; Windy and Colder

Windy, much colder Sunday. A bit warmer Monday. Lighter winds next week along with a couple of rain chances
Chilly winds of change will blow across Kansas Sunday.
Chilly winds of change will blow across Kansas Sunday.(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist Mark Larson says it’ll be a different weather world Sunday here in Kansas, gusty northerly winds will drive temps down into the 40s and lower 50s, 15 to 25 degrees colder than Saturday.

Lows tonight will tumble to near freezing northwest, and into the mid 40s across southeast Kansas under a mostly cloudy sky. Dress for early morning wind chill in the low to mid 30s early Sunday morning due to gust northeast winds around 35 mph.

Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies acoss western Kansas Sunday afternoon with stubborn clouds hanging tough over the east. Gusty northeast winds will stay strong all day long for eastern Kansas but ease-up for the west later in the day. Sunday highs will range from the mid 40s northwest to the upper 40s to loer 50s elsewhere.

It’ll be warmer early next week with temps climbing back into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Parts of eastern Kansas will also see a chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Thursday will bring the peak of the heat for the weeke with highs in the 70s to around 80 dgrees followed by a better chance for rain and strms, once again for eastern Kansas, Thursday evening as another strong cold front plows our way. It’ll be windy and much colder behind the front by week’s end when Friday highs fall back into the 40s and 50s once again.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. SE/NE 15-25; gusty late. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; windy and MUCH colder. NE 20-30; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-15. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 57 Mostly to partly cloudy; mild.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered p.m. showers.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 51 Early showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 58 Increasing clouds, windy; evening showers/storms.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy, windy, colder.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 45 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and windy today, cold front moves in tonight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dean Jones
Windy and warm Saturday, much colder Sunday

Forecast

Another cold front on the way this weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big differences between Saturday and Sundays weather.

Forecast

Frosty Friday morning turns to cool fall day

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frosty Friday morning across most of Kansas.

Forecast

More ups and downs along the way

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Another cold front arrives over the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures tumble Thursday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
After reaching near record highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday, afternoon temperatures today will be 25 degrees colder, generally in the lower 60s.

Forecast

October weather returns to finish off the week

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big changes arrive for Thursday as fall weather returns

Forecast

Near record warmth across Kansas Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The record today in Wichita is 89 degrees and we should tie it, if not break it.

Forecast

Another cold front headed this way

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Near record highs will give way to fall by Thursday

Forecast

Chilly start, but things will warm up for your Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:48 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll flirt with record highs on Wednesday

Forecast

Brief warming trend for Kansas

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Warming trend likely through Wednesday