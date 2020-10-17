Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting Friday night
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy were involved in a shooting Friday night responding a stolen vehicle call at the Pilot Travel Center in Colby.
The deputy located the vehicle, and then a shot was fired by the driver of the stolen vehicle, 24-year-old Jackson Bayor of Colorado, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
