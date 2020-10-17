Advertisement

Warm and windy today, cold front moves in tonight

Warm and windy today, colder Sunday
Warm and windy today, colder Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty south winds and warm weather today, ahead of an approaching cold front expected to move through Kansas tonight. This weather system, like so many others this fall, will shift the winds and bring cooler temperatures but no significant moisture. Highs today will be in the 70s to near 80 and wind gusts to 40-45 mph will be possible. A wind advisory until 3 PM covers areas east of I-135. Colder tonight with the front moving through south-central Kansas around midnight. Sunday morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Breezy and colder Sunday with clouds and “maybe” a few morning sprinkles for south-central and southeast Kansas. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 50 in Wichita with most areas remaining in the 40s.

Another weather system moves in Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. A strong cold front moves into Kansas Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance of rain to the area. Unfortunately, rainfall amounts should remain light (less than 0.25″) through Thursday and with the best chances across southern Kansas.

Temperatures will remain cool Monday, warming into the 60s and low 70s through Thursday. Highs in the 40s and 50s Friday into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Windy and warm, mainly sunny with just a few high clouds by afternoon. S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. SE/NE 5-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; breezy. NE 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-15. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 55 Cloudy in the morning, turning partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 40 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered overnight showers.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 50 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 58 Increasing clouds, windy; a few evening storms.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 44 Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 38 Mostly sunny and cool.

