1 dead in E Wichita after fatal crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway patrol is investigating a fatal crash on K-254 eastbound and Webb Road.

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. According to Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Fusion was going north on Webb and a 2013 Kia Soul was going east on K-254 when the two collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Fusion died at the scene and the driver of the Kia sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

K-254 is closed at Rock Road.

