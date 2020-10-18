Community comes together for those injured in Lyons shooting

LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - Lyons community members gathered in the center of town to pray for two men hurt in Friday’s shooting.

“I think it was really important because I can’t think of a better way to help our community than with prayer,” Pastor of Lyons United Methodist Church Kimberly Shank said. “I’ve seen its power.”

Shank organized the community gathering to pray for those involved in Friday night’s shooting and their families.

“I think it’s waken us up and it’s not the good ol' days that we once knew. We’ve just been woken up to the face that we need to help each other. We need to be neighborly, we need to know who our neighbors are and what their needs are.”

One of the attendees, Randy Billington said this shooting has affected the whole Lyons community.

“It hit this community pretty hard because it’s a small community and everybody knows everybody so they knew the shooter, the shooter’s family, they knew the coach and the officer and it’s just tragedy all around.”

Pastor Shank hopes to continue to support the families and calls on the Lyons community to help.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re going and we’re going to be taking gift cards for our police officers here in town and we’re going to try to bless them and support them once again.”

