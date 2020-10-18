Frost and freeze concerns by early Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a very chilly night/early morning is on the way for much of the state by early Monday. Cover up any tender plants that you might want to save as much of western Kansas is under a frost advisory for early Monday.

Temperatures will be in the lower 30s across western Kansas, with upper 30s farther east. Clouds will continue to blanket much of southern Kansas into the early morning hours Monday, keeping the threat of frost away. Expect Monday afternoon to have more sunshine with highs in the 50s (central/east) and 60s for the west. The wind will be much lower.

Tuesday gets a bit milder with more 60s on the way. A warm front lifting back into Kansas Tuesday night could bring some showers and storms to south central and eastern Kansas. Warmer weather is likely midweek before another strong cold front slams through the area Thursday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. NE 5-15. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy much of the day; then becoming partly cloudy. NE/E 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. E 5-15. Low: 45.

Tue: High: 64 Cloudy; some drizzle, then showers/storms overnight.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 56 AM showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy

Thu: High: 82 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight showers. Windy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 46 Windy and colder. Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 40 Cloudy; chance for overnight showers. Breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.