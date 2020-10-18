Advertisement

Kansas teen taken into custody after covering himself in ranch, damaging property, crashing car in Shawnee Co.

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts and Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an incident at the Petro Deli, north of Topeka.

Deputies responded to Petrol Deli around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a 17-year-old naked and under the influence.

According to the official report, the teen covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside the business, jumped into a running vehicle and crashed it into a pillar.

Deputies took him into custody and then to a local hospital where they said he was released to his parents.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unattended cooking fire displaces apartment residents in W Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
No one was hurt during the fire, but several residents were displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist them.

News

Sedgwick County, Spirit partner to get rid of household hazardous waste

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County and Spirit Aerosystems partnered on Saturday to help get rid of potentially hazardous materials out of people’s homes.

News

Sedgwick County, Spirit partner to get rid of household hazardous waste

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Andover

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Community comes together for those injured in Lyons shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
Lyons community members gathered in the center of town to pray for two men hurt in Friday’s shooting.

Latest News

News

Community comes together for those injured in Lyons shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Hutchinson Public Schools moving to remote learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff and Caroline Elliott
The Hutchinson school district will still allow some spectators at school events as the school board considers moving classes entirely online by next week.

News

Police officer, coach shot in Lyons, suspect in custody

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
Police officer, coach shot in Lyons, suspect in custody

News

2 shot, including police officer, among those shot in Lyons

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT
2 shot, including police officer, among those shot in Lyons

News

FactFinder 12 looks into firm investigating abuse allegations against Gregg Marshall

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Alex Flippin
As an investigation into Wichita State University Men’s Head Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall continues, FactFinder 12 looks into the law firm conducting that investigation to learn what it does, who the firm has worked for in the past, and why Wichita State selected the firm.

News

FactFinder 12 looks into firm investigating abuse allegations against Gregg Marshall

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
FactFinder 12 looks into firm investigating abuse allegations against Gregg Marshall