Advertisement

Much colder and windy today

Cloudy, colder and windy - still dry
Cloudy, colder and windy - still dry(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front moved through Kansas before sunrise, delivering much colder and blustery weather across Kansas today. Temperatures will remain steady or fall through the afternoon. Cloudy skies with patchy drizzle possible for parts of southern Kansas through midday, along with a few showers across southeast Kansas. Gusty northerly winds will subside around sunset. Highs will be in the 40s statewide. We are expecting a cold night across Kansas with most seeing temperatures dropping into the 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of western Kansas tonight through 10 AM Monday.

Chilly Monday with clouds hanging around central and eastern Kansas most of the day, meanwhile sunshine will return across the west. Light winds are in the forecast, when compared to the gusty weekend. Temperatures will be warmest across western Kansas, with highs in the 60s, otherwise expect 50s for central and eastern Kansas. A slow warming trend through Tuesday, then temperatures climb above normal Wednesday and Thursday.

There are rain chances headed our way (mainly for eastern Kansas) Tuesday night and again Thursday. A few thunderstorms may be possible Thursday night as a cold front passes through the state. Much colder Friday and next weekend with highs in the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, maybe some drizzle; windy and MUCH colder. NE 15-25; gusty. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-15. Low: 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some sun by late afternoon; less wind. NE/SE 5-10. High: 57.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. SE 5-10. Low: 42.

Tue: High: 65 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered showers developing by evening.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 51 Early showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 61 Increasing clouds, windy; evening showers/storms.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy early, partly cloudy late day, colder.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy, chance of showers.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Different Weather World Sunday; Windy and Colder

Updated: 15 hours ago
Windy, much colder Sunday. A bit warmer Monday. Lighter winds next week along with a couple of rain chances

Forecast

Warm and windy today, cold front moves in tonight

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Windy and warm Saturday, much colder Sunday

Forecast

Another cold front on the way this weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big differences between Saturday and Sundays weather.

Forecast

Frosty Friday morning turns to cool fall day

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frosty Friday morning across most of Kansas.

Latest News

Forecast

More ups and downs along the way

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Another cold front arrives over the weekend.

Forecast

Temperatures tumble Thursday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
After reaching near record highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday, afternoon temperatures today will be 25 degrees colder, generally in the lower 60s.

Forecast

October weather returns to finish off the week

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big changes arrive for Thursday as fall weather returns

Forecast

Near record warmth across Kansas Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The record today in Wichita is 89 degrees and we should tie it, if not break it.

Forecast

Another cold front headed this way

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Near record highs will give way to fall by Thursday

Forecast

Chilly start, but things will warm up for your Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:48 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll flirt with record highs on Wednesday