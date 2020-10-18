Much colder and windy today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front moved through Kansas before sunrise, delivering much colder and blustery weather across Kansas today. Temperatures will remain steady or fall through the afternoon. Cloudy skies with patchy drizzle possible for parts of southern Kansas through midday, along with a few showers across southeast Kansas. Gusty northerly winds will subside around sunset. Highs will be in the 40s statewide. We are expecting a cold night across Kansas with most seeing temperatures dropping into the 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of western Kansas tonight through 10 AM Monday.

Chilly Monday with clouds hanging around central and eastern Kansas most of the day, meanwhile sunshine will return across the west. Light winds are in the forecast, when compared to the gusty weekend. Temperatures will be warmest across western Kansas, with highs in the 60s, otherwise expect 50s for central and eastern Kansas. A slow warming trend through Tuesday, then temperatures climb above normal Wednesday and Thursday.

There are rain chances headed our way (mainly for eastern Kansas) Tuesday night and again Thursday. A few thunderstorms may be possible Thursday night as a cold front passes through the state. Much colder Friday and next weekend with highs in the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, maybe some drizzle; windy and MUCH colder. NE 15-25; gusty. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-15. Low: 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some sun by late afternoon; less wind. NE/SE 5-10. High: 57.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. SE 5-10. Low: 42.

Tue: High: 65 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered showers developing by evening.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 51 Early showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 61 Increasing clouds, windy; evening showers/storms.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy early, partly cloudy late day, colder.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy, chance of showers.

