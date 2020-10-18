Advertisement

Sedgwick County, Spirit partner to get rid of household hazardous waste

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and Spirit Aerosystems partnered on Saturday to help get rid of potentially hazardous materials out of people’s homes.

Free for all Sedgwick County households, the remote collection event Saturday morning provided a way for people to safely get rid of waste such as paint, batteries and a variety of other chemicals that need proper disposal.

The Director of Environment, Health and Safety at Spirit said there are two main reasons people should take advantage of programs like this.

“One is they can be hazardous to your home, they can catch fire, they can be poisonous, the kids and families and pets, and the other reason is we just don’t want to see them in a landfill,” Director Chris Ladwig said. “They hurt us from an environmental standpoint, so we have to make sure we take care of these in an appropriate manner.”

Ladwig said Spirit Aerosystems aims to make this an annual event with the county.

