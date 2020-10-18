Unattended cooking fire displaces apartment residents in W Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews were called at around 10 p.m. Saturday night to a fire at the 1600 block of West 22nd Street at the Twin Rivers Apartments.

No one was hurt during the fire, but several residents were displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist them.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, causing $125,000 in damages.

