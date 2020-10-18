WPD: Handgun accidentally went off at Towne East Mall
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are reporting an accidental shooting at Towne East Mall Saturday afternoon.
Police said a 28-year-old male was inside the mall and had a handgun in his waistband that accidentally went off, striking him in the leg.
Two nurses who were off-duty were nearby and helped officers provide medical treatment before he was transported to a hospital for a serious injury.
No one else was injured.
