WPD: Handgun accidentally went off at Towne East Mall

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are reporting an accidental shooting at Towne East Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police said a 28-year-old male was inside the mall and had a handgun in his waistband that accidentally went off, striking him in the leg.

Two nurses who were off-duty were nearby and helped officers provide medical treatment before he was transported to a hospital for a serious injury.

No one else was injured.

