Advertisement

Driver on hook for $873 ticket after clocking 133 mph in 65 mph zone

A motorist faces an $873 fine in Shawnee County District Court after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers clocked a vehicle speeding at 133 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to a Twitter post from Sunday night.
A motorist faces an $873 fine in Shawnee County District Court after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers clocked a vehicle speeding at 133 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to a Twitter post from Sunday night.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver faces an $873 ticket after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers clocked a vehicle traveling 133 mph in a 65 mph zone.

A photo of the ticket with the speed and fine circled appeared late Sunday on the Twitter page for Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B.

The driver and location of where the motorist was stopped weren’t identified. However, a portion of the ticket that appeared on the Twitter page indicated a court date of 8 a.m. Dec. 22 at Shawnee County District Court, 200 S.E. 7th in Topeka.

A caption accompanying the photo on the Twitter post read, “Please don’t do that ... please. #dangerous #slowdown #notworthit."

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early voting begins in Sedgwick County for 2020 general election

Updated: moments ago
Early voting begins in Sedgwick County for 2020 general election

Investigation

Newton police investigate unattended death

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Newton police are investigating an unattended death on Roanoke Court.

News

4 You 10.19.20

Updated: 36 minutes ago
4 You 10.19.20

Safety

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office partners with Ring: Home Security Systems

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Device owners will now have the ability to share video of a suspicious activity or a crime with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office utilizing the Neighbors App.

News

Lyons High School coach, Lyons police officer continue recoveries after being shot

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
For the first time since Friday’s shooting in Lyons, we’re hearing from one of the men who was wounded.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Larned State Hospital staff member dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Monday that a staff member at Larned State Hospital (LSH) died on Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

News

Oct. 19 Newstalk: Meritrust talks financial planning, finding right institution

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Harvey County extends mask order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Harvey County Commission voted on Monday (Oct. 19) to extend the county’s local order requiring face masks in public.

Coronavirus

Wichita State celebrates opening of high-volume COVID-19 test lab

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State University is offering voluntary asymptomatic testing.

Coronavirus

Nursing homes warn of another COVID-19 spike due to community spread

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The American Healthcare Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), released a report Monday (Oct. 19) showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike in new COVID-19 cases due to community spread among the general population.

News

Early, in-person voting underway in Sedgwick County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The drive to get voters to make their voices heard has election officials busy and thinking in creative ways as political parties try to court every voter they can to cast a ballot.