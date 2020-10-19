Driver on hook for $873 ticket after clocking 133 mph in 65 mph zone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver faces an $873 ticket after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers clocked a vehicle traveling 133 mph in a 65 mph zone.

A photo of the ticket with the speed and fine circled appeared late Sunday on the Twitter page for Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B.

The driver and location of where the motorist was stopped weren’t identified. However, a portion of the ticket that appeared on the Twitter page indicated a court date of 8 a.m. Dec. 22 at Shawnee County District Court, 200 S.E. 7th in Topeka.

A caption accompanying the photo on the Twitter post read, “Please don’t do that ... please. #dangerous #slowdown #notworthit."

