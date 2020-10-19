Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman in Missouri, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades.

The Justice Department says Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed Dec. 8 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

She’d be the ninth inmate to put to death since the federal government resumed executions in July after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the crimes happened in 2004 after Montgomery drove from her home in Kansas to that of Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Missouri, claiming she wanted to buy a puppy.

Once inside, she attacked Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, until she was unconscious. She then removed the baby from her body and took the baby, attempting to pass the child off as her own.

Montgomery later confessed to the murder and abduction.

In October of 2007, a jury found her guilty of federal kidnapping resulting in death and recommended the death sentence.