Harvey County extends mask order

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Commission voted on Monday (Oct. 19) to extend the county’s local order requiring face masks in public. The vote passed 2-0 with one of the county’s three commissioners absent from Monday’s meeting. The order specifically requires people to wear a face mask over their noses and months in any indoor or outdoor public space where maintaining a social distance of six feet isn’t possible. Exceptions to the order are children who are younger than 6, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and people with a medical condition, mental-health condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a face cover.

“I am hopeful our state and our nation make substantial progress mitigating COVID-19 in the coming months. If that happens, we can rescind this order sooner rather than later,” said Harvey County Commission Chair Randy Hague. “With more events moving indoors and the holidays upcoming, we’re going to do our part locally to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Monday’s decision from the county commission is the third extension of Harvey County’s local face mask order. The county approved the original order for July 15 through Aug. 11 and subsequently extended that order through Sept. 15 and Oct. 19. On Monday, the commission also voted to remain in the Phase-Out guidance of the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan. The county said the plan does not restrict mass-gathering size.

“Our best defenses against the spread of COVID-19 are washing our hands frequently, social distance, and wearing a face mask,” said Dr. Doyle Detweiler, Harvey County public health officer. “These individual efforts are how we keep our schools and businesses open.”

