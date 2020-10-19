Advertisement

Harvey County extends mask order

The latest mask order in Harvey County extends beyond Oct. 19.
The latest mask order in Harvey County extends beyond Oct. 19.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Commission voted on Monday (Oct. 19) to extend the county’s local order requiring face masks in public. The vote passed 2-0 with one of the county’s three commissioners absent from Monday’s meeting. The order specifically requires people to wear a face mask over their noses and months in any indoor or outdoor public space where maintaining a social distance of six feet isn’t possible. Exceptions to the order are children who are younger than 6, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and people with a medical condition, mental-health condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a face cover.

“I am hopeful our state and our nation make substantial progress mitigating COVID-19 in the coming months. If that happens, we can rescind this order sooner rather than later,” said Harvey County Commission Chair Randy Hague. “With more events moving indoors and the holidays upcoming, we’re going to do our part locally to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Monday’s decision from the county commission is the third extension of Harvey County’s local face mask order. The county approved the original order for July 15 through Aug. 11 and subsequently extended that order through Sept. 15 and Oct. 19. On Monday, the commission also voted to remain in the Phase-Out guidance of the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan. The county said the plan does not restrict mass-gathering size.

“Our best defenses against the spread of COVID-19 are washing our hands frequently, social distance, and wearing a face mask,” said Dr. Doyle Detweiler, Harvey County public health officer. “These individual efforts are how we keep our schools and businesses open.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wichita State celebrates opening of high-volume COVID-19 test lab

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State University is offering voluntary asymptomatic testing.

Coronavirus

Nursing homes warn of another COVID-19 spike due to community spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The American Healthcare Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), released a report Monday (Oct. 19) showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike in new COVID-19 cases due to community spread among the general population.

News

Early, in-person voting underway in Sedgwick County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The drive to get voters to make their voices heard has election officials busy and thinking in creative ways as political parties try to court every voter they can to cast a ballot.

Building You

Week of October 19: Job of the Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of October 19: Job of the Day

Latest News

News

Businesses warming up outdoor seating as colder temperatures set in

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
This summer, the City of Wichita approved the Open Air ICT program to allow businesses to expand their footprint on sidewalks, parking lots, or streets to allow for more social distancing. Now, some of those establishments are looking at options to warm-up outdoor seating to keep those options available in the months ahead.

News

Local coffee shops encouraging voter turnout

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Wichita restaurants prepare for outdoor seating in the winter

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the crimes happened in 2004 after Montgomery drove from her home in Kansas to that of Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Missouri, claiming she wanted to buy a puppy.

News

Unattended cooking fire displaces apartment residents in W Wichita

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
No one was hurt during the fire, but several residents were displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist them.

News

Sedgwick County, Spirit partner to get rid of household hazardous waste

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County and Spirit Aerosystems partnered on Saturday to help get rid of potentially hazardous materials out of people’s homes.