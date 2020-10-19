Advertisement

Kansas native joins 2020 World Series umpire crew

MLB umpire Todd Tichenor (13) in the first inning during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks the San Diego Padres, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
MLB umpire Todd Tichenor (13) in the first inning during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks the San Diego Padres, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - A Kansas native will join the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series umpiring crew.

Todd Tichenor, formerly of Holcomb and a Garde City High School graduate, is set to umpire Game 2-7 of the World Series, should all games be necessary. He’ll start off Wednesday in Game 2 at home plate.

This is Tichenor’s first year umpiring a World Series. His previous experience includes five Division Series, two Wild Card Rounds and one League Championship Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday at 7:09 p.m. in Arlington.

