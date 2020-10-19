Kansas native joins 2020 World Series umpire crew

(KWCH) - A Kansas native will join the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series umpiring crew.

Todd Tichenor, formerly of Holcomb and a Garde City High School graduate, is set to umpire Game 2-7 of the World Series, should all games be necessary. He’ll start off Wednesday in Game 2 at home plate.

This is Tichenor’s first year umpiring a World Series. His previous experience includes five Division Series, two Wild Card Rounds and one League Championship Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday at 7:09 p.m. in Arlington.

