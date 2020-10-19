Advertisement

KU’s Pooka Williams opts out of 2020 season

Nov 2, 2019; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Memorial Stadium ©KellyRoss
Nov 2, 2019; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Memorial Stadium ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | ©Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. will be opting out of the remainder of the 2020 football season to be closer to family, he announced on Twitter.

In the tweet, Williams says “family and health are the most important things to me. Right now I need to be with my mother, who is battling health issues.”

Jayhawk coach Les Miles also issues a statement through Twitter, saying “we fully support Pooka’s decision to opt out of the season to be able to support his mother in person during this difficult time as she fights this battle.”

Williams was named first team all-Big 12 in both 2018 and 2019, and was named on Monday the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

Through four games, Williams rushed 196 yards on 51 carries, rushing for two scores in addition to the return touchdown.

The Jayhawks will return to the field without their star back Saturday for the annual Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown contest against Kansas State.

