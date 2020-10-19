Advertisement

Lyons High School coach, Lyons police officer continue recoveries after being shot

Lyons High School basketball coach Brian Friess and Lyons police officer Cory Ryan are recovering from their injuries in an Oct. 16 shooting.
Lyons High School basketball coach Brian Friess and Lyons police officer Cory Ryan are recovering from their injuries in an Oct. 16 shooting.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since Friday’s shooting in Lyons, we’re hearing from one of the men who was wounded. Lyons Police Officer Cory Ryan and longtime Lyons teacher and coach Brian Friess continued to recover from their injuries after 40-year-old Adam Hrabik shot them Friday before a standoff that ended with his arrest. The KBI said Hrabik is a former student and athlete of Friess.

Adam Harabik was arrested after a shooting and stanoff Friday (Oct. 16) in Lyons.
Adam Harabik was arrested after a shooting and stanoff Friday (Oct. 16) in Lyons.(KWCH)

Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with Friess about what happened. It all started when the high school football and basketball coach was mowing a neighbor’s lawn. The KBI said Hrabik threatened Friess with a gun at which point Friess called 911. Ryan was the first officer to arrive at the scene. Investigators said Hrabik shot Ryan multiple times. Two people who witnessed the shooting took the officer to a local hospital. More Lyons police officers arrived at the scene to find that Friess also had been shot. Friess was also taken to a local hospital. From Rice County, Frieess and Ryan were transported to Wichita hospitals. Ryan, the more severely injured of the two, is reported to be alert and talking. Looking forward to soon being able to go home, Friess spoke with Eyewitness News Monday from the hospital.

Cory Ryan GoFund Me fundraiser
Ryan Family Fund

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early voting begins in Sedgwick County for 2020 general election

Updated: moments ago
Early voting begins in Sedgwick County for 2020 general election

Investigation

Newton police investigate unattended death

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Newton police are investigating an unattended death on Roanoke Court.

News

4 You 10.19.20

Updated: 37 minutes ago
4 You 10.19.20

Safety

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office partners with Ring: Home Security Systems

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Device owners will now have the ability to share video of a suspicious activity or a crime with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office utilizing the Neighbors App.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Larned State Hospital staff member dies of COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Monday that a staff member at Larned State Hospital (LSH) died on Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

News

Oct. 19 Newstalk: Meritrust talks financial planning, finding right institution

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Harvey County extends mask order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Harvey County Commission voted on Monday (Oct. 19) to extend the county’s local order requiring face masks in public.

Coronavirus

Wichita State celebrates opening of high-volume COVID-19 test lab

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State University is offering voluntary asymptomatic testing.

Coronavirus

Nursing homes warn of another COVID-19 spike due to community spread

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The American Healthcare Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), released a report Monday (Oct. 19) showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike in new COVID-19 cases due to community spread among the general population.

News

Early, in-person voting underway in Sedgwick County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The drive to get voters to make their voices heard has election officials busy and thinking in creative ways as political parties try to court every voter they can to cast a ballot.