Lyons High School coach, Lyons police officer continue recoveries after being shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since Friday’s shooting in Lyons, we’re hearing from one of the men who was wounded. Lyons Police Officer Cory Ryan and longtime Lyons teacher and coach Brian Friess continued to recover from their injuries after 40-year-old Adam Hrabik shot them Friday before a standoff that ended with his arrest. The KBI said Hrabik is a former student and athlete of Friess.

Adam Harabik was arrested after a shooting and stanoff Friday (Oct. 16) in Lyons. (KWCH)

Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with Friess about what happened. It all started when the high school football and basketball coach was mowing a neighbor’s lawn. The KBI said Hrabik threatened Friess with a gun at which point Friess called 911. Ryan was the first officer to arrive at the scene. Investigators said Hrabik shot Ryan multiple times. Two people who witnessed the shooting took the officer to a local hospital. More Lyons police officers arrived at the scene to find that Friess also had been shot. Friess was also taken to a local hospital. From Rice County, Frieess and Ryan were transported to Wichita hospitals. Ryan, the more severely injured of the two, is reported to be alert and talking. Looking forward to soon being able to go home, Friess spoke with Eyewitness News Monday from the hospital.

Cory Ryan GoFund Me fundraiser Ryan Family Fund

