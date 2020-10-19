Advertisement

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

A new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic on Monday.
A new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

The depression has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph Monday morning.

But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says gradual strengthening is expected and the depression could become a tropical storm later in the day or overnight and be near hurricane strength by Thursday.

The depression is centered about 720 miles southeast of Bermuda. If the depression becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Epsilon.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Building You

Week of October 19: Job of the Day

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of October 19: Job of the Day

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.

National Politics

Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

National Politics

Supreme Court to hear case over border wall funding

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The case will not be argued before the winter and it’s unclear how the outcome of the presidential election would affect the case, if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

National Politics

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."

National Politics

Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.