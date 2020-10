WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is continuing to distribute PPE kits for local businesses.

Any business or 501(c)(3) non-profit during the week of Oct.19-23 can go to an area distribution location and pick up a kit – even if they didn’t request one earlier.

Distribution center locations can be found here.

