Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office partners with Ring: Home Security Systems

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it is partnering with home security company Ring. Device owners will now have the ability to share video of suspicious activity or a crime with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office utilizing the Neighbors App which is available free for download at the App Store or Google Play.

As an identified public safety user of the Neighbors App, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office can post information about crime and safety alerts, view and comment on public posts within its jurisdiction, and use the video request feature to ask Ring to request video recordings from Ring device owners who are in the area of an active investigation.

Ring users can choose to share information or video recordings when the sheriff’s office uses the video request feature to seek information relevant to an investigation.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, as a public safety user, cannot access or control your Ring device. Additionally, it cannot view any Ring video recordings or see a user’s names, contact information or location information unless the user posts the information to the Neighbors App or shares a video in response to a video request.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.