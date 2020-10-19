Advertisement

Some parts of Kansas will get some rain this week

Best chances will come Wednesday morning and Thursday evening
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that warmer air will try and push back to Kansas and in doing so, set off some showers early Wednesday. Then a cold front will arrive Thursday with another chance for some moisture.

Expect a cloudy start on Tuesday with some areas of drizzle. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but should warm up nicely in western Kansas with a little more afternoon sunshine on the way. Highs will reach the upper 60s, but stay closer to 60 farther east with more clouds.

Showers early Wednesday will be winding down once we get into the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s across central and northern Kansas to 70s in the south.

Windy and warmer weather is expected for much of the state Thursday, but a cold front in the evening cools things down with a few showers.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. E 5-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy; some P.M. drizzle. SE/S 10-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; few late night showers. E 5-15. Low: 53.

Wed: High: 73 AM showers, then mostly cloudy and warmer.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 64 Becoming partly cloudy; chance for evening showers. Windy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 41 Decreasing clouds and windy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 36 Turning cloudy; overnight showers. Breezy.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 32 Light rain showers, mixing with light snow overnight. Breezy

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

