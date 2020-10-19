Storm chances along a temperature roller coaster

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne after a chilly Sunday it is a cloudy and cold Monday morning across Kansas. Some sunshine will warm us into the 50s later today, but that is 5-10 degrees below normal.

Warmer weather slowly returns through the middle of the week as highs climb back into the 60s on Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday despite quite a few clouds. Some passing showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the main event will not take place until Thursday.

An approaching cold front will (finally) have some moisture to work with which means showers and storms are a safe bet, especially across central and eastern Kansas late Thursday into Thursday night.

Temperatures will tumble behind the cold front with highs on Friday and Saturday generally in the 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with partial clearing in the afternoon. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 57.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; isolated showers/storms. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 53.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 64. Showers early; clearing, windy, and warmer.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 44. Warm and windy; storms late into the night.

Fri: High: 50. Low: 35. Mostly cloudy; windy and much colder.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 40. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 32. Cloudy and breezy; chance of showers late.

