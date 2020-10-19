Week of October 19: Job of the Day
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -
MONDAY: Transportation Professional | Cargill Meat Solutions | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11304410
TUESDAY: Welders | JR Custom Metal Products, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11305483
WEDNESDAY: Videographer | Koch Industries, Inc | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11294269
THURSDAY: Class A CDL Driver | Mahaney Group | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11221149
FRIDAY: Industrial Electrician | Western Industries Plastic Products LLC | Winfield | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11303467
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.