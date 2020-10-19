Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Scholfield Honda’s Virtual Fall Festival

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Scholfield Honda to get a look at their Virtual Fall Festival!

This past weekend Scholfield Honda hosted artists representing various charities.

They were tasked with creating works of art on the side of cars! You can vote for your favorite to see which charity will win $1000!

Find more info at scholfieldhonda.com or stop by 7017 E Kellogg Dr.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

Where's Shane? Scholfield Honda's Virtual Fall Festival pt. 5

Updated: 1 hour ago

Morning

Where's Shane? Scholfield Honda's Virtual Fall Festival pt. 4

Updated: 1 hour ago

Morning

Where's Shane? Scholfield Honda's Virtual Fall Festival pt. 3

Updated: 1 hour ago

Morning

Where's Shane? Scholfield Honda's Virtual Fall Festival pt. 2

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Morning

Where's Shane? Scholfield Honda's Virtual Fall Festival pt. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Businesses warming up outdoor seating as colder temperatures set in

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
This summer, the City of Wichita approved the Open Air ICT program to allow businesses to expand their footprint on sidewalks, parking lots, or streets to allow for more social distancing. Now, some of those establishments are looking at options to warm-up outdoor seating to keep those options available in the months ahead.

News

Local coffee shops encouraging voter turnout

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Wichita restaurants prepare for outdoor seating in the winter

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the crimes happened in 2004 after Montgomery drove from her home in Kansas to that of Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Missouri, claiming she wanted to buy a puppy.

News

Unattended cooking fire displaces apartment residents in W Wichita

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
No one was hurt during the fire, but several residents were displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist them.