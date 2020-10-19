Wichita coffee shops take unique approach to get people to the polls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With early voting beginning Oct. 19, several local coffee shops are doing their part in getting people to the polls by putting a reminder in each customer’s hand.

Owner of Reverie Coffee Roaster Andrew Gough said, “The election was arriving and we decided that this year our focus was to do something visual for our customers and so we decided to print something special on a coffee sleeve.”

Originally Gough planned this project just for his shop. But it quickly grew into a joint effort of 15 local coffee shops.

After Reverie told the Wichita Community Foundation about its project to visually put a message in people’s hands to vote; over a dozen other coffee shops around town, like Churn and Burn, wanted to join forces in the project to remind people it’s time to vote.

Joselyne Hernandez, communications manager at the Wichita Community Foundation said, “The conversations that it’s fueling about being a part of the upcoming election or even just being engaged in that conversation and having those kinds of chit chats whether that’s in your local coffee shop or if you’re taking it to work, with a co-worker.”

Hernandez said these sleeves not only grab customers' attention, but they help people in the voting process.

“The back of the sleeve also has a QR code for them to scan and it directs them to KMUW’s 2020 election blueprint for all things Kansas voting,” said Hernandez.

“Personally I think there are some very critical elections in our local community and that was the main driver for this,” said Gough. “Gives you current information and timelines regarding when to vote and where to vote.”

