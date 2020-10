MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in critical condition after a crash west of Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed the crash at K-42 and Maize Road, near Schulte.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on the crash.

One person is critically hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Schulte in Sedgwick County. (KWCH)

