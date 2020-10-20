10 die of COVID-19 in NW Kansas nursing facility

NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Norton County Health Department announced Monday a COVID-19 outbreak at a privately owned facility that has led to the deaths of ten residents.

The health department said all 62 residents at Andbe Home have tested positive for the virus. Of the 62 residents, 10 have died, one is hospitalized and the remaining 51 are being cared for at the nursing home. Some staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and the remaining staff members are currently being tested, according to the health department.

The Norton County Hospital conducted the testing of residents and staff at the nursing home facility. The tests were then sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for results.

The health department said steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.