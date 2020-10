WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered critical injuries in a Tuesday-evening crash in north Wichita. The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. near 17th and Minnesota, a little west of 17th and Grove, in north Wichita.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information on what led up to the crash. Drivers should avoid the area.

