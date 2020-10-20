Advertisement

A few showers; big warm up for all

Warmer air returns with a few spotty rain chances
Chances for a few showers continues midweek
Chances for a few showers continues midweek(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a warm front arriving in Kansas Wednesday will help to bring at least a few showers back to the area. Heavy or widespread rain is not coming this way, but temperatures will take a big jump as we head toward Thursday.

Expect lows to be in the 30s and 40s early Wednesday with areas of drizzle and a few showers across southern Kansas. The warm front will be slow to move, but does drift farther north during the afternoon. A big range in temperatures is likely, with central and northern Kansas in the 50s, but along the Oklahoma state line, 70s on the way.

Chances for rain end for Wednesday night.

Much of the state will have a really big warm up Thursday with 80s likely. However, a cold front moving in Thursday evening will bring some showers back to areas along and east of I-135. It will be breezy and much chillier by Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; areas of drizzle. E 5-10. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: AM showers; drizzle, then mostly cloudy. SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Thu: High: 83 Partly cloudy; windy. Chance for evening showers.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 40 AM clouds, then partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 37 Cloudy; afternoon drizzle. Breezy.

Mon: High: 34 Low: 29 AM freezing drizzle; mixed with PM sleet.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 24 AM sleet/flurry, otherwise cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer weather, rain chances on the way soon

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Warmer weather and chances for rain will return over the next few days.

Forecast

Rain chances return over the next few days

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The cool weather will continue in central Kansas on Tuesday, but warmer weather and chances for rain will return over the next few days.

Forecast

Some parts of Kansas will get some rain this week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Rain chances finally return for a few spots this week

Forecast

Storm chances along a temperature roller coaster

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We might see some rain and storms in Kansas this week.

Latest News

Forecast

Frost and freeze concerns by early Monday

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Frost and freeze concerns are out for much of western Kansas

Forecast

Much colder and windy today

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Break out the coats and jackets - cloudy, bluster today

Forecast

A Different Weather World Sunday; Windy and Colder

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
Windy, much colder Sunday. A bit warmer Monday. Lighter winds next week along with a couple of rain chances

Forecast

Warm and windy today, cold front moves in tonight

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Windy and warm Saturday, much colder Sunday

Forecast

Another cold front on the way this weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big differences between Saturday and Sundays weather.

Forecast

Frosty Friday morning turns to cool fall day

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frosty Friday morning across most of Kansas.