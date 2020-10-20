A few showers; big warm up for all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a warm front arriving in Kansas Wednesday will help to bring at least a few showers back to the area. Heavy or widespread rain is not coming this way, but temperatures will take a big jump as we head toward Thursday.

Expect lows to be in the 30s and 40s early Wednesday with areas of drizzle and a few showers across southern Kansas. The warm front will be slow to move, but does drift farther north during the afternoon. A big range in temperatures is likely, with central and northern Kansas in the 50s, but along the Oklahoma state line, 70s on the way.

Chances for rain end for Wednesday night.

Much of the state will have a really big warm up Thursday with 80s likely. However, a cold front moving in Thursday evening will bring some showers back to areas along and east of I-135. It will be breezy and much chillier by Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; areas of drizzle. E 5-10. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: AM showers; drizzle, then mostly cloudy. SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Thu: High: 83 Partly cloudy; windy. Chance for evening showers.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 40 AM clouds, then partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 37 Cloudy; afternoon drizzle. Breezy.

Mon: High: 34 Low: 29 AM freezing drizzle; mixed with PM sleet.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 24 AM sleet/flurry, otherwise cloudy.

