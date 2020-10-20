Advertisement

CARES funding still available for non-profit organizations in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County announced Tuesday that roughly $6 million in CARES funding remains available for any public health or social services non-profit in the county. Commissioners approved $11.7 million in requests from local organizations so far.

Organizations must submit an application for funding at: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/cares-funding/funding-opportunity-for-social-service-and-public-healthcare-non-profit-providers/

Additionally, businesses and non-profits in Sedgwick County may still request and pick up PPE kits for their locations this week. Check to make sure the location is still actively dispensing PPE kits by visiting: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/cares-funding/ppe-supply-kit-request/

Any PPE kits remaining after October 23 will be distributed throughout the county.

