Established local company building new home in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An emergency-planning company that has been in the area for nearly 20 years is building a new home in Wichita. On Monday (Oct. 19), Advance Catastrophe Technologies broke ground on a $3-million national headquarters in southwest Wichita.

ACT provides emergency planning, recovery and reconstruction services. The company’s expansion will include the addition of 45 employees with plans for further growth over the next five years.

“Wichita is a great city. It’s really in the middle of everywhere. Whether you’re going to California or New York to see clients, Wichita is a great place to come in and out to headquarters from,” said ACT President Christian Wiley. “We want to keep it right here and grow another 20 years.”

Construction of the company’s new facility, being built with green technology and COVID-19 amenities in mind, is expected to be complete next May or June.

