Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a rescue in Pennsylvania when a weeks old cat became trapped under the hood of a car.

Noreen Krymski had seen a stray kitten whisking around the parking lot at work all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. But she soon heard its meow – from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

“We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn’t come out,” Krymski said.

After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat was still inside the car, so Krymski made one more call, this time to the fire department.

“We were her last option. So, we headed on out there,” said Capt. Kenny McCardell with Spring Township Fire and Rescue. “Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim, so we kind of used that same approach.”

About an hour into the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.

“Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a real tight area,” he said.

The kitten, who is just a few weeks old and weighs less than 2 pounds, finally saw daylight again after the two-hour rescue, making it six hours it had been stuck inside the engine compartment.

One of Krymski’s relatives gave the cat, now named Da Bebe, a loving home.

Copyright 2020 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Weeks old kitten rescued from car's engine compartment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Pennslyvania woman called firefighters after she heard a weeks old kitten meow from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Elderly couple rescued by good Samaritans after car crashes into canal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

National

'An amazement': Good Samaritans jump into canal to save elderly couple from sinking car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

Latest News

News

Park City residents oppose truck stop near neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Park City planning commission will take up a vote next Monday on re-zoning a piece of land near 85th and Broadway for a truck stop.

News

Helping Hand: Dress for Success Wichita

Updated: 3 hours ago
Helping Hand: Dress for Success Wichita

Coronavirus

Kansas averages 700 new cases a day; county sees top US jump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A county in the northwestern part of the state had proportionally the nation’s largest increase over two weeks.

News

Lyons coach talks about shooting that left him, officer injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lyons coach talks about shooting that left him, officer injured

News

ACT building new headquarters in Wichita

Updated: 5 hours ago
ACT building new headquarters in Wichita

News

Wichita School Board to meet Tuesday on students returning to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita School Board to meet Tuesday on students returning to school