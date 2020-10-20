Advertisement

Inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the inmate, who died on Monday, is the sixth resident death related to COVID-19.

The resident tested positive on September 26 at which time he was moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU). Three days later he was transported from LCF to the hospital.

The resident’s family has asked that his name not be released.  We know he was a 60-year-old black male with underlying conditions that contributed to his condition.

He was serving a life sentence on four sex crime convictions out of Wyandotte County.

