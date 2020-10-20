Kansas averages 700 new cases a day; county sees top US jump

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is seeing an average of more than 700 new coronavirus cases a day, and a county in the northwestern part of the state had proportionally the nation’s largest increase over two weeks.

The state Department of Health and Environment reported Monday that Kansas had 2,113 new confirmed and probable novel coronavirus cases since Friday to bring the pandemic total to 72,968. Kansas had an average of 729 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins, Norton County had the largest number of new cases per 100,000 residents of any U.S. county for the two weeks ending Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.