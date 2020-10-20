Kansas baby’s photo inside Walmart goes viral on Twitter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. But the photo of a baby inside a north Wichita Walmart is worth one million favorites.

Ivy Janzen snapped the photo of her husband, Nick, holding their five-month-old baby girl up to a monitor in the store located near 55th and Meridian. The couple sent the photo to Nick’s sister who then posted it on Twitter. From there, it became a viral sensation.

“I didn’t think anyone would see it. I thought it would just be a funny picture for us to have”

“She (Nick’s sister) messaged me and said ‘Oh my gosh. Kira has over 100 thousand likes,'" said Ivy.

The photo now has more than one million likes and it’s been viewed more than 43 million times.

The couple says they’re just happy to bring some fun and positivity to the world -- when it needs it most.

“I’ve read a lot of the comments and a lot of them were like ‘this is the funniest thing I’ve seen all day,’ ‘This made me smile.’ And so I think it’s nice to bring a smile to people’s faces… right now especially.”

absolutely losing it over this picture of my brother with his baby pic.twitter.com/jfL3VDQ9jN — witchy woman (@keri_wtf) October 16, 2020

