McPherson teacher recipient of Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A teacher in the McPherson Unified School District is a recipient of a new program called the Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative.

This program was created by Jake Gill, a country music artist who is originally from Hutchinson.

It provides chosen teachers with resources and project funds for their classrooms.

Michael and Kansas Reavis, two parents of students that attend Lincoln Elementary nominated Jennifer Becker, a first grade teacher for the Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative.

“Who else deserves this other than her?” Kansas Reavis said. "She’s just like a beacon of like little hope. Like for me, I just feel so secure when my kids are there and I know my kids feel safe and that’s really important to me.”

Jennifer Becker had no idea she was nominated for the award, but said the fact that parents of her students are willing to go out of their way to do so, means a lot to her.

“That in and of itself is the most meaningful to me. That I know that I’m helping people and I’m able to connect with those kids and even the times whenever we were remote, they still felt my love for their kids," Becker said.

Becker plans to use to the award to grow the resources available to her students in the classroom.

She also feels she should share this award with other teachers in the McPherson community.

“You know, I kind of feel undeserving of it because I feel like I should not be the only one getting it. So I feel like I’m more of the representative for the whole of the district," She said.

However, other educators at Lincoln Elementary did not hesitate to speak about why Becker is deserving.

“She deserves this award throughout,” Secretary Kristine Pister said. "She’s an amazing and awesome staff member. I see her outside of the school and she’s always happy. I mean she’s always giving everybody cheer.”

“She’s a great leader and most of all she makes kids love not only her but love learning every single day," Cody Rierson, Principal of Lincoln Elementary said.

Country Music artist Jake Gill, will also be visiting Lincoln Elementary School on October 28 for a song writing session with Mrs. Becker and her students as part of being a recipient.

