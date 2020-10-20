Park City residents oppose truck stop near neighborhood

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Park City planning commission will take up a vote next Monday on re-zoning a piece of land near 85th and Broadway for a truck stop.

At least 30 people in Park City showed up to Monday night’s meeting to voice their opposition to the project and try to stop a truck stop from being built in their neighborhood.

“The neighborhood association is not opposed to truck stops but is opposed to the actual rezoning of the land right next to our housing addition, and a building of a truck stop at that location or a truck stop being built next to any housing addition for that matter,” said Charley Davidson on behalf of the Saddlebrook Neighborhood Association.

Those who live in the nearby Saddlebrook neighborhood say the truck could make their area less safe.

