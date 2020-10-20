Advertisement

Secretary of State updates Kansans on election

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary of State Scott Schwab is urging Kansans to vote smart for the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the last day to apply for a vote by mail advance ballots is Oct. 27. He said this is still even a little late to get votes counted. He said Oct. 27 is a quick turn around for the post office to get the ballot to election offices by Nov. 6. He said if residents do not have to vote by mail, please do not, he said residents instead can take their ballots to their county clerk’s office.

According to Schwab, early in-person voting seems to be extremely popular for the 2020 election. He said the numbers are astounding and his office is happy about this. He said there are also a lot of advance mail ballots for this election.

Schwab also said if residents have applied for advance ballots to not vote in person. He said this creates more work on election workers that are already working in the middle of a pandemic.

According to Schwab, what is frustrating about this election is that his office is seeing a lot of third parties from out of state voting. He said his office is concerned the third parties are voting incorrectly or collecting data.

Secretary of State Schwab said residents should not worry if they have filled out applications or ballots wrong. He said simply call the county election office who deals with issues like that on a regular basis.

Oct. 20, 10:29 a.m.

Secretary of State to update Kansans on election

Secretary of State Scott Schwab will hold an election update news conference on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab says he will be hosting an election update news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m.

Some of the topics to be discussed include ballot boxes, in-person advanced voting and mail-in ballots.

Due to COVID-19 Schwab said the meeting will be hosted via Zoom.

